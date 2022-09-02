YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Liz Truss poised to become UK PM, enjoys support over Rishi Sunak

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    London, Sep 02: Liz Truss appears poised to take over as the UK's next prime minister heading into the close of voting by Conservative party members on Friday.

    Postal and online voting by the estimated 200,000 Tory members began in early August, a month after Johnson announced his resignation, and concludes at 5:00 pm (1600 GMT).

    Liz Truss poised to become UK PM, enjoys support over Rishi Sunak

    According to AFP, Truss enjoys overwhelming support over Sunak in polling of the members.

    But the winner faces a vanishingly short political honeymoon once they return to 10 Downing Street from meeting the queen in the Scottish Highlands.

    UK PM race: Rishi Sunak closes campaign on personal note with parents, wife AkshataUK PM race: Rishi Sunak closes campaign on personal note with parents, wife Akshata

    The UK is in the throes of its worst cost-of-living crisis in generations, with inflation soaring by double digits as energy prices rocket on the back of Russia's war in Ukraine.

    Millions say that with bills set to rise by 80 percent from October -- and further from January -- they face a painful choice between eating and heating this winter, according to surveys.

    Truss has vowed tax cuts but those would do nothing to benefit the poorest.

    For weeks, the Tory front-runner has been ruling out direct handouts, and went further at the final hustings Wednesday by repeating former US president George Bush's promise of no more taxes -- which he soon broke.

    Comments

    More UNITED KINGDOM News  

    Read more about:

    united kingdom london

    Story first published: Friday, September 2, 2022, 13:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X