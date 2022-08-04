Lights off as Europe dives into energy saving mode

Berlin, Aug 04: Germany was in the news this week after switching off lights at public monuments and turning off heating a city-run buildings like leisure centres.

The move is aimed at an energy saving measure and are in line with the European Union's (EU) plan to gradually reduce the demand for gas and avoid black-outs during the winter. The aim is to at least bring down the consumption of energy by 15 per cent by March next year.

This would enable country to keep the lights on in the worst case scenario if Russia were to totally cut-off supplies. Currently the reductions are voluntary but with the energy prices soaring, it could act as a motivation. The European Commission may make it mandatory in case of a severe shortage or unusually high consumption.

Spain's PM Sanchez ditches tie to conserve energy

France which gets a majority of its energy (70 per cent) from nuclear power is still looking to reduce its energy consumption ahead of the winter. Air-conditioned ships have been told to keep their doors closed or face a fine of 750.

Further a ban on illuminated advertising between 1 am and 6 am has also been extended to cover the entire country. Government offies will be able to turn on the air-conditioner only if it is hotter than 26 degree celsius indoors.

Germany uses gas for heating and only 15 per cent goes into generating electricity. Authorities across the country are trying to find ways to consumption in both these areas. Some cities have begun turning off lights and fountains in public places.

In Italy emergency measures such as early closure of shops are being considered.

In June Greece revealed operation thermostat aimed ar reducing energy consumption by 10 per cent this year and then by 30 per cent by 2030.

Spain is not dependent on Russian gas supplies, but it has still been encouraging citizens to reduce energy consumption.

Story first published: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 9:07 [IST]