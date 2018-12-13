Home News International Lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard, a Hindu, is ‘seriously’ interested in US presidential election 2020

oi-Shubham Ghosh

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Washington, Dec 13: Even while speculation was on whether departing US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was clearing up her path ahead of joining the race for the presidential race in 2020, another eminent woman politician of the US has revealed about her serious interest to join the fray.

Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu lawmaker in the US Congress, has made her first indication to run for the top post currently manned by Donald Trump.

"I am seriously considering this. I am worried about the situation of my country. I am thinking very seriously for this," the four-time Democratic Representative from Hawaii told MSNBC News on Wednesday, December 12, while answering questions on her presidential plans.

Gabbard, 37, will become the first Hindu ever to run for the presidential post if she joins the fray and if she is elected, she will become the youngest as well as the first woman ever to become the chief executive of the world's only superpower.

Gabbard would have to defeat her own party opponents before she confronts Trump, who has already registered his name for a second term. In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton came closest to become the first woman president of the US but eventually lost to Trump in what the media saw as a surprising outcome.