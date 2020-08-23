'Laughable fiction': Pak reacts as India objects reference to Kashmir in China-Pak statement

oi-Deepika S

Islamabad, Aug 23: Pakistan on Sunday said that India's stand on Jammu and Kahmir is a "laughable fiction, totally contrary to historical and legal facts".

"India has no locus standi on the issue historical, legal or moral. The regurgitation of false claims by India can neither change facts nor divert attention from India's state-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and its egregious violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people," Pakistan said in a statement.

"Rather than resorting to false and misleading assertions, India should faithfully implement its international obligations. India must let the Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations as enshrined in the relevant UNSC Resolutions," the statement read.

The statement comes after external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava rejected China and Pakistan's discussion on J&K, saying that it was tantamount to interference in the country's internal affairs.

"As in the past, we categorically reject the reference to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in the joint press release of the 2nd Round of China-Pakistan foreign ministers'' strategic dialogue," he said.

In their second annual strategic dialogue on Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussed the Kashmir issue and progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor among a host of other issues.

In his reaction, Srivastava reiterated India''s consistent position on the so-called "China Pakistan Economic Corridor".

"India has repeatedly conveyed its concerns to both China and Pakistan on the projects in so-called China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which are in the territory of India that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan," he said.

"We resolutely oppose actions by other countries that change the status quo in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and call on the parties concerned to cease such actions," Srivastava added.

A joint statement issued after Wang-Qureshi talks said the Pakistani side briefed the Chinese delegation on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including its concerns, position and current urgent issues.

"The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left over from history between India and Pakistan, which is an objective fact, and that the dispute should be resolved peacefully and properly through the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation," it said.