  • search
Trending Republic Day Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Last flight from epidemic-hit Wuhan: 'Everyone was wearing masks'

    By PTI
    |

    Sydney, Jan 23: One of the last flights out of the epidemic-hit Chinese city of Wuhan was met by biosecurity officials as it landed in Australia on Thursday, as a global effort to contain the outbreak ramps up.

    Mask-wearing passengers said they were questioned by health officials who briefed them on the symptoms of the novel coronavirus and handed out leaflets explaining how to respond if they noticed symptoms of the contagious disease.

    Last flight from epidemic-hit Wuhan: Everyone was wearing masks

    "They suggested (that) everyone wear their masks, and actually everyone (already) wear their masks ... even the flight crew," said Kevin Ouyang, a 40-year-old father of two who was returning to his Sydney home after a business trip to China.

    Death toll rises to 17 in China's coronavirus outbreak

    Australia's chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy, said no ill passengers had been found on the flight, which left Wuhan shortly before Chinese authorities placed the city under quarantine and barred all departing aircraft. But Murphy added during a press conference with Prime Minister Scott Morrison that because of its incubation period travellers from Wuhan would need to continue monitoring themselves for flu-like symptoms.

    "We need to contact a hospital," a woman passenger, who didn't give her name, explained when asked what she was told to do if symptoms arise. Passengers who spoke with reporters at the airport seemed largely unfazed by the crisis, and the media attention. "I feel everything was normal on the flight," one woman said. China effectively closed off Wuhan in a drastic step to contain the virus, which has killed 17 people and already reached several other countries. More than 570 people have been infected across China.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus death toll australia

    Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 11:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X