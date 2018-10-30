  • search

Kuwaiti singer's Vaishnav Jan to Tene Kahiye’ impresses Indian community

By
    Kuwait City, Oct 30: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's maiden visit to Kuwait was memorable one thanks to Kuwaiti singer Mubarak Al-Rashid.

    Kuwaiti singers Vaishnav Jan to Tene Kahiye’
    Sushma Swaraj interacting with the Indian Community in Kuwait. Courtesy: @MEAIndia

    Mubarak Al-Rashid sang the favourite bhajan of Mahatma Gandhi Vaishnav Jan to Tene Kahiye' during an event in Kuwait, in the presence of EAM Sushma Swaraj.

    Mubarak Al Rashed Al Azmi is a very big fan of Bollywood oldies and is popularly known as Kishore Kumar of Kuwait. He has sung many Kishore Kumar melodies during Indian events which have been liked by the crowd.

    In 2014, he had sung a Konkani song during Gulf Voice of Mangalore Season 4 in Kuwait.

    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday left on her maiden visit to Kuwait after wrapping up her successful two-day visit to Qatar. She interacted with the Indian community members during the two days visit to the oil-rich Gulf nation. She will engage in several bilateral meetings.

    Almost a million large Indian community contributes significantly to the economic & scientific development of Kuwait.

