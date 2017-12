The Pakistan foreign office has released a new video featuring Kulbhushan Jadhav in which he thanked the government of Pakistan for allowing him to meet his wife and his mother.

"I requested a meeting with my wife and mother and I am thankful to Govt of Pakistan for this grand gesture," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on a death row in Pakistan, met his wife, Chetona, and mother, Avanti at Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry office. The meeting lasted for about 30 minutes. Jadhav's family was accompanied by JP Singh, Deputy High Commissioner of India to the foreign office. Pakistan has denied consular access to Jadhav despite repeated requests by India.

Jadhav's wife and his mother have now reached the Indian High Commission office in Islamabad. They will now head back to the airport to a catch a 6.15 pm flight to Muscat. They will then board an Air India flight to Delhi.

OneIndia News