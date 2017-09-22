Kim Jong-un is ‘madman' who doesn't mind starving or killing his people: Trump

Hours after Kim Jong-un called Donald Trump a mentally deranged rogue gangster, the US President hit back and said the North Korea leader is a madman who does not mind starving his own people.

Donald Trump is a mentally deranged rogue gangster, Kim had earlier said following Trump address at the UNGA in New York.

US President Donald Trump
Trump had said that the United States of America may ultimately have no choice but to "totally destroy" North Korea.

Kim's statement, released by the North Korea's state news agency, was his first reaction to Trump's speech at the UN on Tuesday. The US president's speech came just weeks after North Korea conducted its sixth - and most powerful - nuclear test.

North Korea's foreign minister earlier described US President Donald Trump's threat to destroy his country as "the sound of a dog barking".

Trump had also called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "Rocketman."

The North's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters in New York late Wednesday that "It would be a dog's dream if he intended to scare us with the sound of a dog barking."

South Korean TV footage also showed Ri saying he feels "sorry for his aides" when he was asked about Trump's "Rocket man" comments.

OneIndia News

Story first published: Friday, September 22, 2017, 18:01 [IST]
