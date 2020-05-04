  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kim Jong Un did not have surgery says South Korea

    By
    |

    Seoul, May 04: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not undergo surgery or any other medical procedure, a South Korean official said Sunday, amid speculation about his health that continues to linger even after he reappeared publicly in recent days.

    Kim Jong Un did not have surgery says South Korea

    North Korea had said Saturday that Kim attended the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang on Friday, in his first public appearance in about 20 days.

    Who is the potential successor to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

    While North Korean video showing a smiling Kim moving around, cutting a red ribbon and smoking quelled intense rumours that he might be gravely ill or even have died, some media outlets and observers still raised questions about his health, citing moments when his walking looked a bit stiff at the factory.

    A senior South Korean presidential official told reporters Sunday that the government had determined that Kim did not have surgery or any other procedure, according to the presidential Blue House.

    The official, whose name wasn't disclosed by the Blue House, refused to provide the basis for the intelligence assessment.

    South Korea has a spotty record in confirming developments in North Korea, one of the world's most secretive countries.

    But when rumours about Kim's health surfaced in recent weeks, the South Korean government steadfastly dismissed them as baseless and maintained there were no unusual activities in the North.

    Fact check: Is that Kim Jong Un lying dead in a coffin?

    It wasn't the first time Kim had disappeared from public view for an extended period.

    In 2014, when he reappeared after a six-week absence, he walked with a cane and used an electric cart.

    The North Korea-provided footage on Saturday showed Kim riding an electric cart similar to the one he used in 2014, when he was reported to have an ankle injury.

    Kim, 36, is the third generation of his family to govern North Korea with an iron fist that tolerates no dissent.

    He hasn't publicly anointed his successor, and rumours about his health triggered worries about the North's political stability and its nuclear program.

    In 2018, Kim entered talks with President Donald Trump on the fate of his nuclear arsenal, but their diplomacy has been deadlocked in recent months.

    Trump tweeted Saturday that I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well! North Korea hasn't explained Kim's absence, including why he missed the April 15 commemoration of the birthday anniversary of his late grandfather and North Korea's founder, Kim Il Sung.

    It's the North's most important state anniversary, and Kim hadn't skipped the event since taking power in late 2011 upon his father Kim Jong Il's death.

    More KIM JONG UN News

    Read more about:

    kim jong un south korea

    Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 9:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X