    Kids at summer camps can skip wearing masks outdoors, with some exceptions: CDC new mask guidance

    By
    |

    New York, May 28: Kids at summer camps can skip wearing masks outdoors, with some exceptions. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention posted the guidance Friday.

    Kids at summer camps can skip wearing masks outdoors, with some exceptions: CDC new mask guidance

    The new guidance says Children who aren't fully vaccinated should still wear masks outside when they're in crowds or in sustained close contact with others - and when they are inside.

    But fully vaccinated kids need not wear masks, indoors or outside.

    Coronavirus infections in fully vaccinated remains rare, says CDCCoronavirus infections in fully vaccinated remains rare, says CDC

    The new guidance also recommends that even in camps where everyone is fully vaccinated, campers should be assigned to groups that remain together the entire session and mix with other groups as little as possible.

    It's the first in a wave of guidance updates that seek to incorporate recent CDC decisions to tell Americans they don't have to be as cautious about using masks and social distancing outdoors.

    Saturday, May 29, 2021, 1:47 [IST]
