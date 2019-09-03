Kashmir genocide claim tough to prove says Pakistan’s ICJ lawyer

Islamabad, Sep 03: It would be extremely difficult for Pakistan to prove charges of genocide in Kashmir, Pakistan's lawyer at the International Court of Justice said. The statement by Khawar Qureshi, comes at a time, when Pakistan is threatening to approach the International Court of Justice over the Kashmir issue, after India abrogated Article 370.

He further said that Pakistan can approach the ICJ under the Genocide Convention of 1948 to which both the south Asian nations are signatories.

"ICJ is the main court of the United Nations. There is a convention called the Genocide Convention of 1948 to which Pakistan and India both are signatories. The state that has committed genocide, about to commit genocide or and failing to prevent genocide can be made the subject to the proceeding before the ICJ," Qureshi said during a talk show on Pakistani news channel 92 News.

He however added that in the absence of these pieces of evidence, it would be very difficult for Pakistan to take this case to the ICJ. Pakistan on the other hand has been raising this issue on several platforms. The country has not got the support that it would have expected to have. Several nations have made it clear that Kashmir is India's internal issue.