  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kashmir genocide claim tough to prove says Pakistan’s ICJ lawyer

    By
    |

    Islamabad, Sep 03: It would be extremely difficult for Pakistan to prove charges of genocide in Kashmir, Pakistan's lawyer at the International Court of Justice said. The statement by Khawar Qureshi, comes at a time, when Pakistan is threatening to approach the International Court of Justice over the Kashmir issue, after India abrogated Article 370.

    He further said that Pakistan can approach the ICJ under the Genocide Convention of 1948 to which both the south Asian nations are signatories.

    Kashmir genocide claim tough to prove says Pakistan’s ICJ lawyer
    Pakistan’s ICJ lawyer Khawar Qureshi

    "ICJ is the main court of the United Nations. There is a convention called the Genocide Convention of 1948 to which Pakistan and India both are signatories. The state that has committed genocide, about to commit genocide or and failing to prevent genocide can be made the subject to the proceeding before the ICJ," Qureshi said during a talk show on Pakistani news channel 92 News.

    What are Tactical Nuclear Weapons that Pak minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad was referring to?

    He however added that in the absence of these pieces of evidence, it would be very difficult for Pakistan to take this case to the ICJ. Pakistan on the other hand has been raising this issue on several platforms. The country has not got the support that it would have expected to have. Several nations have made it clear that Kashmir is India's internal issue.

    More INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE News

    Read more about:

    international court of justice kashmir issue article 370

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 17:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue