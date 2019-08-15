  • search
    Kashmir crisis: Imran Khan warns of severe repercussions in case of ethnic cleansing of Muslims

    By Shreya
    |

    Islamabad, Aug 15: Pakistan Prime Minister once again questioned the international community's silence on Kashmir and warned of severe repercussions in the Muslim world, if ethnic cleansing of Muslims take place in the valley.

    Imran Khan

    In a warning to India, Imran Khan said that if the alleged "ethnic cleansing" in Kashmir continued, "it will have severe repercussions and reactions in the Muslim world setting off radicalisation and cycles of violence."

    Khan further said that what was happening in Kashmir was an "example of Modi's earlier ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Gujarat."

    On Kashmir, China asks for close consultations at UNSC

    The Pak prime minister on Wednesday vowed to become the voice of Kashmir and raise the issue at every global forum, including the United Nations, as he questioned the silence of the international community on the situation in the region.

    "The world's eye is on Kashmir and Pakistan...I will be the ambassador who raises Kashmir's voice at every international forum," he said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 8 defended the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status as a historic step to usher in a "new era".

