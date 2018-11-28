  • search

Kartarpur corridor: Imran Khan lays foundation stone in Pakistan

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Islamabad, Nov 28: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of Kartarpur corridor on Wednesday. The corridor will link Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak, and the international border with India, facilitating Sikh pilgrims across the border.

    Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine. It was established by the Sikh Guru in 1522. The first Gurdwara, Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, was built here, where Guru Nanak Dev is said to have died.

    Kartarpur corridor: Imran Khan lays foundation stone in Pakistan

    Pakistan Minister of Information Fawad Choudhary and Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa are expected to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was also invited for the event by Pakistan. However, she expressed her inability to attend the same.

    Also Read | Kartarpur: Euphoria alright, but Pak has given space to Referendum 2020 campaigners

    The government of India is sending Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and HS Puri for the ceremony. Besides, Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will also attend the event.

    A huge stage - 20 feet in width and 60 feet in length - has been constructed for the ground-breaking ceremony. The construction work of the corridor is expected to begin shorty after the ground-breaking ceremony.

    The work on the Indian side began on Monday after a formal ceremony.

    Also Read | Kartarpur corridor event: Will not tolerate conspiracies by Pak Army chief, says Amarinder Singh

    The Kartarpur Corridor, which will facilitate the visa-free travel of Indian Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, is expected to be completed within six months, Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesman Mohammad Faisal said on Tuesday.

    What is Kartarpur corridor?

    Three kilometers from the Indian-Pakistan border, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur is built at the resting place of Guru Nanak. He assembled a Sikh community and lived here for 18 years until his death in 1539.

    However, Indian are not allowed to visit the shrine and therefore, the corridor would allow devotees to walk to the shrine and return in a day without a passport or a visa.

    Read more about:

    kartarpur corridor kartarpur pakistan kartarpur sahib qamar javed bajwa sushma swaraj navjot singh sidhu imran khan

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue