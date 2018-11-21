  • search

Karma! Now, Trump’s daughter Ivanka accused of using personal email for govt business

By
    Washington, Nov 21: During the last presidential election in the US, the Republicans had torn into Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton over allegations that she had used her private email server during her stint as the secretary of the state. Now, new reports have emerged saying President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka used a personal email account for government business and it was created a fresh new controversy in American politics.

    On Monday, the Washington Post came up with the revelation and charges of hypocrisy were levelled against Trump. The president had called his rival Hillary "Crooked" over her use of a private email server and sought her to be "locked up".

    According to the Washington Post, Ivanka, who is a senior advisor at the White House, used a personal account to send hundreds of emails to White House aides, officials and assistants last year flouting the federal records rules.

    It was learnt that the White House ethics officials came to learn about her practice while reviewing emails accumulated last year by five cabinet agencies to respond to a public records lawsuit, the report said. They reportedly found that Ivanka often talked about official business using a private account with a domain she shares with her husband Jared Kushner who is also a part of the Trump administration.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 10:03 [IST]
