Karachi attack: China asks Pakistan to take ‘practical measures’

    Beijing, Nov 23: China on Friday, November 23, criticised the attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, which saw two policemen losing their lives.

    Pakistani security personnel move in the compound of Chinese Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan

    Geng Shuang, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said China "strongly condemns" violent attacks against diplomatic agencies and appealed to the government of Pakistan to take "practical measures" to ensure that the Chinese citizens and institutions in their country are safe, China's CGTN channel reported.

    Geng condoled the deaths of the two Pakistani law-keepers and said that all Chinese staff members of the consulate and their families were safe.

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who also condemned the incident in unequivocal terms, sent condolences to the consulate and said that no force could be able to undermine the relations that Pakistan and China share.

    Three suspected suicide bombers were killed before they could intrude into the facility, Karachi police chief Amir Shaikh said.

    Balochistan Liberation Army, a Pakistani separatist group, reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack though there was no official confirmation.

    Projects under construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in Balochistan along with Chinese workers have come under attacks of militants often in recent years. The spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry said Beijing believed Islamabad will continue to protect the construction of projects under the CPEC.

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 16:58 [IST]
