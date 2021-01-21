YouTube
    Kamala Harris gives sendoff to Pence on Capitol steps

    By
    |

    Washington, Jan 20: Vice President Kamala Harris has now taken on a role that would have typically been performed by the outgoing president.

    Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, stood on the US Capitol steps Wednesday to bid farewell to her predecessor, former Vice President Mike Pence, and his wife, Karen.

    Kamala Harris

    The two couples stood and chatted for a few moments, even laughing, on the steps before the Pences got into a vehicle and were driven away.

    President Donald Trump typically would have performed the sendoff for his second-in-command but opted to skip Wednesday''s inaugural festivities.

    Trump and his wife, Melania, went straight from the White House to Joint Base Andrews earlier Wednesday. He gave a campaign-style farewell speech before boarding Air Force One for a final time as president and traveling to his home in Florida.

    Pence opted not to attend that event, instead attending Biden''s inauguration.

