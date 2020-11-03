Kamala Harris Bio: Age, Net Worth, Education, Political History, Parents, Husband & Other Details

US Elections 2020: Kamala Harris turns 56, Biden says will celebrate her next birthday at WH

Washington, Nov 03: Kamala Harris is the first Black woman to be elected district attorney in California history, the first woman to be California's attorney general, first Indian American senator, and now, the first Black woman and first Asian American to be picked as a vice presidential running mate on a major-party ticket.

In March 2020, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pledged to pick Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Profile summary of Kamala Harris

Birth name: Kamala Devi Harris

Date of birth: October 20, 1964

Age: 55

Place of birth: Oakland, California

Parents: Donald J Harris, Shyamala Gopalan Harris

Sibling: Maya

Height: 1.57m

Education

The young Kamala Harris first attended Thousand Oaks Elementary School. When Kamala was 12 years old, her mother moved the family to Canada and started performing research work at the Jewish General Hospital and teaching at the McGill University.

Kamala and Maya then attended school in Montreal for five years. When they arrived at Montreal, Kamala and Maya attended the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges school on Côte-des-Neiges Rd. because their mother wanted them to learn French. For her high school education, Kamala attended Westmount High School, from where she graduated in 1981.

Marriage

On August 22 2014, Harris married lawyer Douglas Emhoff. Emhoff is a Brooklyn-born litigator and partner at DLA Piper Law Firm.

They later got married four months after their engagement in a private ceremony at the Santa Barbara Courthouse. Harris' sister, Maya Harris West, acted as the officiant.

Doug has two kids with his ex-wife, Kerstin. His son Cole is a graduate of Colorado College, while his younger daughter Ella studies at Parsons School of Design. Doug's kids, Cole and Ella, are Kamala Harris children (her step-children), who affectionately refer to her as 'Momala'.

Career

The senator began her career in the Alameda County District Attorney's office, where she focused on prosecuting child sexual assault cases. In 2003, she became the District Attorney for San Francisco, and after two terms in office, she was elected as the first woman and the first black person to serve as California's attorney general. She held the position from 2011 to 2017.

In 2017, Kamala D. Harris was sworn in as a United States Senator for California, the second African-American woman and first South Asian-American senator in history. She serves on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on the Judiciary, and the Committee on the Budget.

Net Worth

Kamala was elected as district attorney of San Francisco in 2003. According to Forbes, she made more than $140,000 that year and would eventually make up to $260,000 a year during her time as district attorney. The job made her eligible for a pension worth at least $250,000 today, per Woman's Health.

Together they have three homes together in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco, per Forbes. The estimated cost of those assets: $5.8 million.

