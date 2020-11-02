YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kabul university attack: 25 killed or wounded as gunmen storm varsity book fair

    By
    |

    Kabul, Nov 02: At least 25 people were killed and 12 others were wounded as gunmen stormed Kabul University in Afghanistan on Monday, 2 November, TOLO News reported.

    Kabul university attack: 25 killed or wounded as gunmen storm varsity book fair

    "Three attackers were involved. One of them blew up his explosives at the beginning, two were brought down by the security forces," Tariq Arian, spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, told news agency AFP.

    Suicide bombing in Kabul kills 18, including children; ISIS claims responsibility

    According to Arian, the attack ended only after six hours when the three attackers were killed.

    It's not clear as to who is behind the attack yet, as no group has taken responsibility so far.

    More KABUL News

    Read more about:

    kabul

    Story first published: Monday, November 2, 2020, 19:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X