Kabul university attack: 25 killed or wounded as gunmen storm varsity book fair
International
Kabul, Nov 02: At least 25 people were killed and 12 others were wounded as gunmen stormed Kabul University in Afghanistan on Monday, 2 November, TOLO News reported.
"Three attackers were involved. One of them blew up his explosives at the beginning, two were brought down by the security forces," Tariq Arian, spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, told news agency AFP.
According to Arian, the attack ended only after six hours when the three attackers were killed.
It's not clear as to who is behind the attack yet, as no group has taken responsibility so far.