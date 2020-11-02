Kabul Gurdwara attack: Kerala operative was one of the earliest recruits in Khorasan module

Kabul strike: Kerala man is second Indian to strike on foreign soil

Kabul: The ISIS-ISI bonhomie was spoken about in this 2019 IB report

Kabul Gurudwara-Jalalabad: ISIS terrorists from Kerala feature in the list again

Kabul university attack: 25 killed or wounded as gunmen storm varsity book fair

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kabul, Nov 02: At least 25 people were killed and 12 others were wounded as gunmen stormed Kabul University in Afghanistan on Monday, 2 November, TOLO News reported.

"Three attackers were involved. One of them blew up his explosives at the beginning, two were brought down by the security forces," Tariq Arian, spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, told news agency AFP.

Suicide bombing in Kabul kills 18, including children; ISIS claims responsibility

According to Arian, the attack ended only after six hours when the three attackers were killed.

It's not clear as to who is behind the attack yet, as no group has taken responsibility so far.