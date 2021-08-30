Kabul: Several children dead in US drone strike

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kabul, Aug 30: Several children were among the Afghans who were killed in a drone strike in Kabul on Sunday. The US said that its forces killed an Islamic State suicide bomber who was suspected of preparing an attack at the airport in the capital city.

Citing relatives and local journalists, CNN reported that nine members of one family including six children were killed in the strike targeting a vehicle in a residential area of Kabul. The youngest child was a two year old girl, reports also said.

"All the neighbours tried to help and brought water to put out the fire and I saw that there were five or six people dead. The father of the family and another young boy and there were two children. They were dead. They were in pieces, CNN reported citing a neighbour of the family.

Officials said that a US drone strike blew up a vehicle carrying multiple suicide bombers from Afghanistan. The strike was the second carried out by the US forces in Afghanistan since an ISIS bomber struck at the Kabul Airport on Thursday.