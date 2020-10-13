Johnson & Johnson halts COVID-19 study after unexplained illness found on trial patient

Will not take the vaccine if Trump tells us to take it: Kamala Harris

Washington, Oct 13: Johnson & Johnson said that its COVID-19 vaccine study has been put on hold temporarily owing to an unexplained illness in a trial patient.

Earlier this month J&J had joined a list of vaccine makers that have moved an experimental coronavirus shot into late stage human studies in the United States. The company has since then begun dosing around 60,000 volunteers. This marked the first big trial of a vaccine that may work just after one shot.

It may be recalled that AstraZeneca Plc had temporarily halted tests of its vaccine after a trial participant fell ill. While it remains halted in the US, the trials have resumed in a number of other countries.