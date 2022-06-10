Johnny Depp satisfied with 'total win' in defamation case, his lawyer hints: 'This was never about money'

By Bhoomika S

Washington, Jun 10: The high-profile Hollywood defamation case, Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard, concluded last week with the judgement favouring Pirates of the Caribbean actor. He was awarded $US 15 million as damages, while Heard received $US 2 million. However, the respective fans' excitement and disappointment over the case verdict are yet to blow over.

Benjamin Chew gives his opinion

Benjamin Chew, Depp's lawyer, told Good Morning America that Depp was "over the moon" about his win. He confessed that he could not reveal much because of attorney-client confidentiality, but this case was "never about money" for Depp. He had only wanted to restore his reputation and put an end to his six-year-long suffering, so it was a "total win" for him. He proceeded to say, "he's gotten his life back."

As per New York Post, in a separate interview on the Today Show, Chew also dismissed the likelihood of Heard ever overturning the decision. He said that he is "very confident" that there are "no errors" that would justify any kind of successful appeal.

Chew also hinted that if Heard agrees to not appeal against the verdict if Depp waives off the money she owes him, Depp might actually do it.

Camille Vasquez encourages victims to come forward

Lawyer Camille Vasquez, who became an overnight celebrity while representing actor Depp in the defamation case also said that it was "disappointing" that Heard's team called the victory a blow to the #MeToo and women's rights movement.

Vasquez told the media that her questioning of Heard was based on what the Aquaman actress herself had stated previously. She further said that she encourages all victims of domestic violence to come forth with their stories. "Domestic violence doesn't have a gender," she said.

Vasquez said that a mutual friend of hers and Depp said he had not seen Depp smile as he did after the verdict in the past six years.

After Vasquez's questioning of Heard went viral, netizens took to praise her for her steadfastness and her choice to represent a male victim of alleged domestic abuse.

The Depp vs Heard case was a televised affair that invoked millions of people across the world to take a stand. Fans and critics are still arguing over the verdict. There have been several memes and jokes about the trial that are still trending on social media.

The former couple battled in court over an article Amber wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she described dealing with domestic abuse, without mentioning Johnny's name. Post the release of Amber's essay, Johnny sued his ex-wife for $50 million in damages.

Story first published: Friday, June 10, 2022, 17:46 [IST]