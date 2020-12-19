YouTube
    Joe Biden, wife to publicly receive COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

    Washington, Dec 19: US President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill will be vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday in public view, his transition team said, as the Democrat seeks to build Americans' confidence in the treatment.

    "On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Delaware, and they'll also thank health care workers at the facility," Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

    "He will be doing it in public, which is important to us, as he's stated many times, to send a clear message to the public that it's safe," she added.

    Saturday, December 19, 2020, 22:12 [IST]
    X