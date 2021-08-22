Joe Biden to virtually meet with G7 leaders; to discuss close coordination on Afghanistan policy

YouTube
    Washington, Aug 22: US President Joe Biden is scheduled to virtually meet other leaders of the G-7 countries on August 24 to discuss close coordination on Afghanistan policy, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday.

    Joe Biden
    Joe Biden

    "President Joe Biden is scheduled to virtually meet other leaders of the G-7 countries on August 24. The leaders will discuss continuing our close coordination on Afghanistan policy and evacuating our citizens, the brave Afghans who stood with us over the last two decades, and other vulnerable Afghans," Psaki said in a statement.

    Psaki said the leaders will also discuss plans to provide humanitarian assistance and support for Afghan refugees.

    The meeting will build on President Biden's calls this week with G7 leaders Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, President Emmanuel Macron of France, and Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, Psaki said.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 22, 2021, 21:27 [IST]
