Joe Biden announces 2020 President run

    Washington, Apr 25: Former United States Vice President Joseph R Biden has officially announced that he would seek the Democratic nomination to challenge President Trump in 2020.

    Barack Obama listens as Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House. PTI file photo

    The announcement came in a campaign video released Thursday morning.

    "The core values of this nation ... our standing in the world... our very democracy ... everything that has made America -- America -- is at stake. That's why today I'm announcing my candidacy for President of the United States," Biden tweeted, along with the campaign video.

    Biden is seen by many Democrats as a trustee of former President Barack Obama's legacy, perhaps capable of restoring the consensus-seeking liberalism of Obama's administration.

    The record number of candidates means Biden faces a field of unprecedented diversity as he makes his third run for president, following two unsuccessful attempts in 1988 and 2008.

