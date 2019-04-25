Joe Biden announces 2020 President run

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Apr 25: Former United States Vice President Joseph R Biden has officially announced that he would seek the Democratic nomination to challenge President Trump in 2020.

The announcement came in a campaign video released Thursday morning.

"The core values of this nation ... our standing in the world... our very democracy ... everything that has made America -- America -- is at stake. That's why today I'm announcing my candidacy for President of the United States," Biden tweeted, along with the campaign video.

Biden is seen by many Democrats as a trustee of former President Barack Obama's legacy, perhaps capable of restoring the consensus-seeking liberalism of Obama's administration.

The record number of candidates means Biden faces a field of unprecedented diversity as he makes his third run for president, following two unsuccessful attempts in 1988 and 2008.