India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Japan's PM Kishida tests positive for COVID-19, isolates and cancels travel plans

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Tokyo, Aug 22: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and cancelled his planned travels while he isolates and recuperates. Kishida developed a slight fever and cough late on Saturday and a PCR test for the coronavirus was positive, said Noriyuki Shikata, the cabinet secretary for public affairs at the prime minister's office.

    “Prime Minister Kishida is isolated inside his residence,” he told The Associated Press on Sunday. The 65-year-old prime minister was on summer vacation last week and was scheduled to return to work on Monday. It's not clear where or how he was infected.

    Fumio Kishida, Japans prime minister and president of the Liberal Democratic Party
    Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister and president of the Liberal Democratic Party

    Kishida won't go in person to a conference on African development later this month in Tunisia but will participate online. He also postponed his trip to the Middle East.

    Scientists discover 'weak spot' across all major COVID-19 variantsScientists discover 'weak spot' across all major COVID-19 variants

    Cases of coronavirus infections have been surging recently in Japan, although most people — including Kishida — have been vaccinated. Other world leaders including US President Joe Biden have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and recovered.

    Comments

    More POSITIVE News  

    Read more about:

    positive cancelled japan

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X