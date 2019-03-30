  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Japan public toilet runs racing car sounds to eclipse unpleasant sounds of bowel movement

    By
    |

    Tokyo, March 30: When in Japan, if you ever feel shy of using a public toilet thinking about the odd unpleasant sound that might leak out of the closet, here is a good news. There is a toilet in the 'Land of the Rising Sun' that has the facility of running sounds of racing cars to cover up the odd sound.

    Japan public toilet runs racing car sounds to eclipse unpleasant sounds of bowel movement
    Representational Image

    According to a report in Lad Bible, the unique toilet has been set up at the Suzuki International Racing Course in Mie Prefecture in Kansai region of Honshu Island, Japan. They conduct motor racing, including the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, at the venue and the toilet is a perfect addition to the set-up.

    Human Rights Watch urges Japan to stop requiring transgender sterilisation

    The toilet has a touch speaker that allows the user(s) to play the noise of the racing cars vrooming around the tracks whenever it is deemed necessary to eclipse the sound of unpleasantness.

    In fact, Japan is known for installing a device that covers up embarrassing sounds of one's bowel movement and they are known as 'Otohime buttons'.

    More JAPAN News

    Read more about:

    japan bizarre society hygiene

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 13:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue