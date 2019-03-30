Japan public toilet runs racing car sounds to eclipse unpleasant sounds of bowel movement

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Tokyo, March 30: When in Japan, if you ever feel shy of using a public toilet thinking about the odd unpleasant sound that might leak out of the closet, here is a good news. There is a toilet in the 'Land of the Rising Sun' that has the facility of running sounds of racing cars to cover up the odd sound.

According to a report in Lad Bible, the unique toilet has been set up at the Suzuki International Racing Course in Mie Prefecture in Kansai region of Honshu Island, Japan. They conduct motor racing, including the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, at the venue and the toilet is a perfect addition to the set-up.

Human Rights Watch urges Japan to stop requiring transgender sterilisation

The toilet has a touch speaker that allows the user(s) to play the noise of the racing cars vrooming around the tracks whenever it is deemed necessary to eclipse the sound of unpleasantness.

In fact, Japan is known for installing a device that covers up embarrassing sounds of one's bowel movement and they are known as 'Otohime buttons'.