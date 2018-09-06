  • search

Japan earthquake: Several houses crushed due to landslides, death toll touches 8

    Tokyo, Sep 6: The death toll due to the powerful earthquake which struck Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido today (September 6) has touched eight. The earthquake triggered landslides as well as causing the loss of power at nearly all of 3 million households and a nuclear power plant to go on a backup generator. The lanslides are said to brought down several houses.

    Police search missing persons at the site of a landslide after an earthquake in Atsuma town

    The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at 6.6. No tsunami warning was issued. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said a man was found without vital signs in Tomakomai, and several people were reported missing in the nearby town of Atsuma. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that the authorities have received hundreds of calls about people missing and buildings collapsing.

    File photo of Kansai International Airport following a powerful typhoon on Sep 4

    Officials are doing their utmost for the search and rescue while they assess the extent of damage, he said. The central government set up a crisis management taskforce at the prime minister's Office, Suga said.

    Kansai International Airport after Typhoon Jebi

    Three reactors at the Tomari nuclear plant were offline, but they are running on backup generators after losing external power because of the island-wide blackouts that also caused power loss at all 2.9 million households and disrupted traffic, Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said. The earthquake also affected telephone service and television broadcasting in Sapporo.

    Japan's Kansai International Airport will partially reopen Friday, days after sustaining serious damage from Typhoon Jebi. The facility, in the western Osaka region, is one of Japan's busiest airports, serving millions of tourists and as a major hub for air delivery carriers that transport computer chips, electronics and other goods around the world. Typhoon Jebi was the most powerful storm to hit Japan in 25 years.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Thursday, September 6, 2018, 12:43 [IST]
