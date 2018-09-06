Japan earthquake: Several houses crushed due to landslides, death toll touches 8

Police search missing persons at the site of a landslide after an earthquake in Atsuma town

The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at 6.6. No tsunami warning was issued. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said a man was found without vital signs in Tomakomai, and several people were reported missing in the nearby town of Atsuma. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that the authorities have received hundreds of calls about people missing and buildings collapsing.

File photo of Kansai International Airport following a powerful typhoon on Sep 4

Officials are doing their utmost for the search and rescue while they assess the extent of damage, he said. The central government set up a crisis management taskforce at the prime minister's Office, Suga said.

Kansai International Airport after Typhoon Jebi

Three reactors at the Tomari nuclear plant were offline, but they are running on backup generators after losing external power because of the island-wide blackouts that also caused power loss at all 2.9 million households and disrupted traffic, Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said. The earthquake also affected telephone service and television broadcasting in Sapporo.