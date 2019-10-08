  • search
    James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz awarded 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics

    Washington, Oct 08: The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded one half to Canadian-American James Peebles 'for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology' & the other half jointly to Swiss scientists Michel Mayor & Didier Queloz 'for discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star'.

    2019 Nobel Prize in Physics

    The new laureates will gather in Stockholm on December 10, where they will receive their medals at a ceremony in Stockholm.

    Peebles, 84, was born in Winnipeg, Canada and is based at Princeton University in the US.

    Michel Mayor is 77 and was born in Lausanne, Switzerland. He is based at the University of Geneva, Switzerland.

    Didier Queloz is also Swiss and is based at the University of Geneva and the University of Cambridge in the UK.

    The award was announced a day after two American and one British scientist were awarded the award for Physiology or Medicine.

    This year, the Nobel Prizes are being announced between October 7 and 14, in the following order: October 7 (Medicine), October 8 (Physics), October 9 (Chemistry), October 10 (Literature), October 11 (Peace), October 14 (Economics

