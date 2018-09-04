Jalaluddin Haqqani, founder of the Haqqani Network, dies

Kabul, Sep 4: Taliban spox Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday has announced the death of Jalaluddin Haqqani, founder of Haqqani Network, member of Quetta Shura, instrumental figure in keeping Taliban together after death of Mullah Omar, father of Taliban Dy emir & military supremo Sirajuddin Haqqani, according to US Media reports. He reportedly died after suffering from a chronic illness.

"Just as he endured great hardships for the religion of Allah during his youth and health, he also endured long illness during his later years," SITE quoted the Afghan Taliban statement as saying.

Other details were not immediately known, but Haqqani had been known to suffer from ill health. Rumors about Haqqani's condition had been circulating for years and his son, Sirajuddin Haqqani, is now a top leader in the Haqqani Network.

Haqqani was the second most important figure in the Taliban and was even been credited with introducing suicide bombing in Afghanistan. He was the founder of the notorious Haqqani network based in the North Waziristan region of Pakistan. Haqqani originally founded the group as part of an anti-Soviet jihad. He was once funded by the CIA and lionised by some in the US.

Haqqani joined the Taliban government as minister for tribal affairs after they captured Kabul in 1996, fleeing after they were ousted in late 2001 and taking up arms again.