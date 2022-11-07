In his maiden visit to Russia since Ukraine war, Jaishankar to hold talks with Lavrov

Jaishankar-Lavrov talks: Russia, India stand for 'more just' and 'polycentric' world, says Moscow

Moscow, Nov 07: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold bilateral talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said, Russia-India relations constitute a special privileged strategic partnership. Over the past decades, the two countries have formed effective cooperation mechanisms. Russia's key areas of cooperation with India include further intensification of the political dialogue in the bilateral format and at international platforms, and stimulating economic, financial, energy, military-technical, humanitarian, research and development cooperation.

The foreign ministers of Russia and India will discuss tactics to further promote cooperation in key areas of focus and compare notes on the schedule of upcoming contacts. The main topics will include trade, investment, transport, logistics, using national currencies in mutual settlements, and prospective energy projects, particularly on the Arctic shelf and in the Russian Far East.

The ministers will exchange views on topical international issues, focusing on interaction within the UN, the SCO, G20, BRICS and RIC. They will discuss preparation for India's SCO Presidency, counter-terrorist measures and regional issues, including building a security architecture in the Asia-Pacific Region, Iran's nuclear issue and the state of affairs in Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine.

Russia and India support the active building of a fairer, more equal and polycentric world order, realising that it is unacceptable to promote imperialistic dictate on the global arena. Both countries have close positions on essential issues and support compliance with the generally recognised norms of international law enshrined in the UN Charter. They seek to promote a unifying agenda and build a constructive dialogue in relations between countries.

