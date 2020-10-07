Jaishankar holds bilateral meeting with Japanese Foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo

Tokyo, Oct 07: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds a bilateral meeting with Japanese Foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo.

It said the foreign ministers will discuss the post-COVID-19 international order and the need for a coordinated response to the various challenges emerging from the pandemic.

Pompeo and Jaishankar are in Tokyo to attend the second QUAD ministerial involving their counterparts from Australia and Japan.

On Quad meet, China says it opposes exclusive cliques

While Pompeo and Jaishankar talk over the phone at frequent intervals, this is their first meeting after the recent border incursions by China in India.

According to the State Department, Pompeo is scheduled to meet new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.

The US Embassy in Tokyo said the foreign ministers from the four countries will discuss the challenges posed by COVID-19, security and economic issues in the Indo-Pacific region and the importance of upholding a rules-based international system.