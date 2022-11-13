YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Phnompenh, Nov 13: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday and discussed the Ukraine conflict, the strategic Indo-Pacific region and bilateral relations on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India summit here in the Cambodian capital.

    Jaishankar is accompanying Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is leading the Indian delegation to the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit here.

    Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia

    "A good meeting with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Discussed Ukraine, Indo-Pacific, energy, G20 and bilateral relations," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

    Time to cope with uncertain, unpredictable, violent, turbulent world: JaishankarTime to cope with uncertain, unpredictable, violent, turbulent world: Jaishankar

    He also met UN chief António Guterres at the end of the ASEAN gala dinner on Saturday.

    Jaishankar held also talks with his counterpart from Thailand Don Pramudwinai.

    "Always nice to catch up with DPM & FM Don Pramudwinai of Thailand. Discussed our shared regional concerns and the strengthening partnership with ASEAN," he said.

    "Met Canadian colleagues Trade Minister @mary_ng and FM @melaniejoly at the ASEAN gala dinner. All for greater trade and strategic convergence, while countering terrorism and opposing radicalization," he said in another tweet.

    Jaishankar on Saturday discussed a range of issues with his counterparts from Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

    Comments

    More S JAISHANKAR News  

    Read more about:

    s jaishankar ukraine

    Story first published: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 13:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X