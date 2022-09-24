YouTube
    Jaishankar and Russian counterpart Lavrov discuss bilateral cooperation, G-20

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New York, Sep 24: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here for a "wide-ranging" conversation that included "bilateral cooperation, Ukraine, G-20 and UN reforms.

    Jaishankar and Russian counterpart Lavrov discuss bilateral cooperation, G-20
    Jaishankar and Russian counterpart Lavrov discuss bilateral cooperation, G-20. (Photo credit: ANI)

    "A wide-ranging conversation with FM Sergey Lavrov at #UNGA 77. Discussed our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on Ukraine, G-20 and UN reforms," Jaishankar tweeted.

    The meeting came just hours before Jaishankar's address to the high-level UN General Assembly's general debate. Lavrov is also scheduled to address the General Assembly on Saturday.

    Read more about:

    s jaishankar russia

