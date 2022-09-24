It is in mutual interest of India-China to find a way to accommodate each other: Jaishankar

India not getting a permanent UNSC seat 'not good' for the global body: Jaishankar

India takes swipe at China at UNSC, politics should not block sanctioning of terrorists

Are you awake?: EAM Jaishankar recalls when he got a call from PM Modi at midnight

Given the turbulent times, key for QUAD to further constructive agenda: Jaishankar

‘We dream of digitising our most remote villages and landing on moon’: Jaishankar

Jaishankar and Russian counterpart Lavrov discuss bilateral cooperation, G-20

International

pti-PTI

New York, Sep 24: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here for a "wide-ranging" conversation that included "bilateral cooperation, Ukraine, G-20 and UN reforms.

"A wide-ranging conversation with FM Sergey Lavrov at #UNGA 77. Discussed our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on Ukraine, G-20 and UN reforms," Jaishankar tweeted.

The meeting came just hours before Jaishankar's address to the high-level UN General Assembly's general debate. Lavrov is also scheduled to address the General Assembly on Saturday.