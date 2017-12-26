Jadhav’s family re-union: Why this question by Pakistan is a low by Pakistan standards

Pakistan called it a meeting that was allowed on human grounds. Kulbhushan Jadhav was finally able to meet his mother and wife after spending 22 months in Pakistan's captivity.

However there were several aspects of the meeting that India is upset with. For instance when the 40 minute meeting was over, the Deputy high commissioner J P Singh who had accompanied the mother and wife were made to several minutes before the vehicle arrived. Singh was seen walking around waiting for the vehicle that was provided by the Pakistani officials. It was a clear sign of frustration that they had to wait.

However it was a few in the Pakistani press which worsened the situation. A mother who had just met her son through a glass wall was asked, " how does it feel to be the mother of a terrorist." This was a low even for Pakistan and the sensitivities of a mother and wife were not taken into account.

To make it worse, following the meeting, Pakistan yet again released the confessional video of Jadhav in which he is heard admitting to crossing over into Pakistan. During the presser, Pakistan's Ministry for Foreign Affairs spoke about how they had allowed this meeting on humanitarian ground. However all through the presser, Jadhav was addressed to as Commander Jadhav. Pakistan did not even fail to once remind the press about the confessional statement.

OneIndia News