Ivanka Trump gets backlash after wishing Muslims 'Eid Mubarak'

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Washington, Aug 12: Ivanka Trump is once again the target of Twitter backlash. Yes you read it right. Her recent celebratory message for Muslims on Eid al-Adha 2019 backfired her when social media users reminded her that her father has barred people from Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the United States.

On Sunday, the first daughter and senior White House adviser posted a message in honor of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice.

Taking to Twitter, Ivanka wrote,"Eid Mubarak to Muslims all around the world celebrating Eid al-Adha," she tweeted on Sunday. "Wishing you health, happiness and joy!"

Eid Mubarak to Muslims all around the world celebrating Eid al-Adha!

Wishing you health, happiness and joy! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 11, 2019

Though Ivanka Trump may have meant well with her tweet, many felt that her sentiment wasn't genuine, with critics pointing to President Donald Trump's 2017 executive order that banned travel from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for three months, and indefinitely suspended travel from Syria.

Eid mubarak! President Kovind, PM Modi and Naidu extend greetings to nation

All are Muslim-majority countries, and all have refugee populations of varying sizes.