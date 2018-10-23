  • search

It’s oil politics! Putin doesn’t want to ruin relation with Saudi over Khashoggi affair

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Moscow, Oct 23: Russian President Vladimir Putin last week said in Sochi that his country doesn't have enough information on the disappearance of dissident Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi and would not spoil its relationship with the Middle Eastern power, Reuters reported.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin
    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    According to Russia Insider, Putin's stand was not surprising since Moscow works with the OPEC which created a new Moscow-Riyadh axis to manage global oil production and help revive the Russian economy, even at the expense of angering the US. It can be noted that Putin had invited Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to Moscow to the opening game of the World Cup in June which was played between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

    Also Read | Modi to brainstorm on emerging energy scenario with global CEOs

    "Of course, Russia would be overjoyed to step in to any void left by the US if lawmakers force a rupture in the US-Saudi relationship, as evidenced by the recent agreement to sell Russian S-400 missiles to the Saudis. Two weeks ago, Putin criticised the US and its sanctions against Russia, Iran and others, saying the US was "making a colossal mistake" and risked undermining the dollar in its role as the global reserve currency," the Russian Insider report said.

    The US has been critical of Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of Khashoggi - an incident over which Riyadh has been giving contradictory statements. Recently, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said killing of the veteran journalist was a "grave mistake". Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, where several agents allegedly killed him brutally.

    Also Read | OPEC has little idea about how to protect Iran against stern US sanctions

    "OPEC already has its hands full dealing with the US. As Reuters reported on Wednesday, OPEC has urged its members not to mention the price of oil to avoid provoking US lawmakers from renewing support for the NOPEC bill, which could open OPEC members up to legal action," Russia Insider said.

    No wonder Russia is all the more keen to remain close to its OPEC allies.

    Read more about:

    russia jamal khashoggi saudi arabia opec usa opec usa

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 23, 2018, 10:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 23, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue