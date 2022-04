Explained: Why is Elon Musk interested in Twitter and can he buy from personal wealth?

International

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 26: It is official. Twitter has accepted the $44 billion takeover offer from Elon Musk, one of the biggest-ever leveraged buyouts of a listed company.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 0:43 [IST]