ISS could crash due to western sanctions says Russia
International
Moscow, Mar 12: Russia has warned that the Western sanctions could cause the International Space Station to crash.
Russian space agency Roscosmos while issuing the warning also called for the punitive measures to be lifted.
According Dmitry Rogozin the sanctions could disrupt the operation of the Russian vessels servicing the ISS. The Russian segment of the station which helps correct the orbit could be affected and this could cause the 500 tonne structure to fall into the sea or earth.
Story first published: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 13:36 [IST]