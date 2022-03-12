YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Election Result 2022 Punjab Election Result 2022 Goa Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ISS could crash due to western sanctions says Russia

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moscow, Mar 12: Russia has warned that the Western sanctions could cause the International Space Station to crash.

    Russian space agency Roscosmos while issuing the warning also called for the punitive measures to be lifted.

    ISS could crash due to western sanctions says Russia

    According Dmitry Rogozin the sanctions could disrupt the operation of the Russian vessels servicing the ISS. The Russian segment of the station which helps correct the orbit could be affected and this could cause the 500 tonne structure to fall into the sea or earth.

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war iss

    Story first published: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 13:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X