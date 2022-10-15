YouTube
    ISRO's LVM3 to launch 36 satellites of UK’s global communications network OneWeb on Oct 23

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 15: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch 36 satellites of UK's global communications network OneWeb from the spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on 23rd of this month.

    The launch of satellites is scheduled for 12.07 AM on October 23. LVM3 was earlier called GSLV Mk III.

    ISROs LVM3 to launch 36 satellites of UK’s global communications network OneWeb on Oct 23

    The commercial launch of 'LVM3 - M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission' onboard the GSLV-Mk3, India's heaviest satellite, is being facilitated by Space PSU NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

    Earlier this month, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), has signed two launch service contracts with OneWeb for launching the firm's LEO (low Earth orbit) broadband communication satellites onboard the GSLV-Mk3, news agency PTI reported.

    End of life for Mangalyaan says ISROEnd of life for Mangalyaan says ISRO

    LVM3 is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons, a liquid propellant core stage and a cryogenic stage.

    The Space PSU has at least six commercial missions planned in the next few months.

    India's Bharti Enterprises is a major investor and shareholder in OneWeb.

    isro launch andhra pradesh sriharikota

    Story first published: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 8:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2022
