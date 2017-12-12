Israeli tank, aircraft hit Gaza after rocket fire

Jerusalem, Dec 12: The Israeli military said it hit the Gaza Strip's Hamas rulers with tank and aircraft fire after Palestinians launched rockets at southern Israel. At least two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, with the second intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system, the army said.

After the first rocket was fired, the army issued a statement saying that in response, "a tank and the Israel Air Force targeted Hamas military posts in the southern Gaza Strip." It did not say where the first rocket fell or report any casualties. There was also no word on injuries on the Gaza side of the border.

After the interception of the second rocket, Israeli tank fire hit a "Hamas military position" in Gaza, army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said.

Gazan residents said the strike was in the north of the Palestinian enclave. It was the first rocket fire since Friday evening, which triggered repeated Israeli strikes throughout that night and into Saturday in which two members of Hamas's military wing were killed.

The Israeli army says it holds Hamas responsible for all attacks originating from the territory under its control. The latest wave of rocket fire followed US President Donald Trump's statement on Wednesday recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

On Thursday, Israel also targeted Gaza sites with air strikes and tank fire after what a military statement described as "a projectile" was fired into southern Israel. Palestinian security officials in the enclave said the strikes hit two Hamas posts. The Israeli military said the targets were "two terror posts", without identifying them.

PTI