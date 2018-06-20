Israeli fighter jets hit 25 targets in Gaza Strip

Israeli fighter jets hit 25 targets in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian territory, reports AFP.

According to the IDF statement, Israeli Fighter jets hit additional targets in the military compounds in Gaza Strip that allegedly belong to the Hamas. According to Reuters, at least two Hamas security men were lightly hurt in one of the Israeli air strike in the southern part of Gaza Strip.

Israeli air raid sirens and cell phone warning applications reportedly sounded throughout the pre-dawn hours.

