  • search
Trending Maharashtra Supreme Court Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Israel killed Islamic Jihad chief in Gaza airstrike, more than 200 rockets launched

    By
    |

    Gaza, Nov 13: Air strike in Israeli on Tuesday killed top commander of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, Bahaa Abu el-Atta in the besieged Gaza Strip. Soon barrages of rockets were fired towards the southern Israel from Gaza after the Islamic Jihad group confirmed the death of their leader.

    Reportedly, the Islamic Jihad's armed wing announced the killing of Bahaa Abu al-Ata by Israeli forces in a statement after Israel confirmed it targeted the 42-year-old leader.

    Israel killed Islamic Jihad chief in Gaza airstrike, more than 200 rockets launched

    It was Israel's first high-profile killing of an Islamic Jihad figure since the 2014 war.

    Wait and watch, be ready from tonight: Hezbollah warns Israel after drone strike

    More than 200 rockets were launched towards the southern Israel.

    According to Israeli media, at least 60 of the projectiles were intercepted. Several minor injuries were reported in this operation, a 8-year-old girl was reportedly in stable condition after losing consciousness during the barrage.

    A warning sirens sounded in multiple Israeli population centers on Tuesday, including Tel Aviv. The warning siren was to send thousands to shelters as rockets struck highways, buildings and vehicles. Educational institues, workplaces and public transport were closed in large areas of south and central Israel.

    The pre-dawn opearation in Gaza killed two people, and at least 10 others were killed later as Israel continued to carry out airstrikes against suspected Islamic Jihad targets, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said al-Ata was "the main terrorist instigator in the Gaza Strip."

    He further added, "Israel is not interested in escalation, but we will do everything required to defend ourselves."

    However, Germany's Foreign Ministry slammed the rocket fire. German officials stated, "There is no justification for violence against innocent civilians."

    After this attack the Islamic Jihad leader Khaled Al-Batsh said, "Israel executed two coordinated attacks, in Syria and in Gaza, in a declaration of war."

    Islamic State confirms death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, names new leader

    Islamic Jihad spokesman Mos' ab al-Briem said the strike was a "declaration of war against our Palestinian people."

    According to the father of slain commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, Bahaa Abu el-Atta went into hiding for a week, only appearing at home on the night of the attack.

    More ISRAEL News

    Read more about:

    israel gaza jihad

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 11:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue