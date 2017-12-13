Islamic State might erupt again somewhere else, Iraq PM warns

Posted By: PTI
Paris, December 13: Three days after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, Iraq's prime minister warns that the group's extremists might "erupt again somewhere else" without international cooperation.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi told reporters on Wednesday that "we have managed to break them" in Iraq, but added that it's a worry for everyone that IS has "this unfortunate ability to recruit young people very quickly." He said there must be an effort to "remove their grassroots in the region."

Al-Abadi made the comments at a news conference on the sidelines of a climate summit outside Paris.  He called for continued international cooperation in training Iraqi forces and providing logistical and intelligence support.

Al-Abadi declared victory in the more than three-year fight against IS in a national address on Saturday. 

