ISIS claims responsibility for Vienna attack: Chancellor calls for response against political Islam

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Vienna, Nov 04: The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Vienna attack. Four people were killed in the attack.

The ISIS said that a soldier of the Caliphate was responsible for the carnage. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called for a European response to "political Islam". The CCTV footage that was analysed by the police suggested that there was no second attacker.

The Austrian police said that there were six crime scenes in the Monday night terror attack in Vienna.

Four people were killed and several wounded in exchanges of gunfire late on Monday. The authorities said that this is believed to be a terror attack near the central synagogue.

The Vienna police said on Twitter that there were multiple suspects and six different locations involved. A large area was cordoned off and the police said a significant deployment was underway.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer had told Austrian broadcaster ORF that the attack is believed to have been carried out by several people and all six locations were in the immediate vicinity of the street housing the central synagogue.

He said that the he could confirm that this is an apparent terror attack. "Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport," the police said on Twitter.

The police have urged people not to share videos and photos on the social media. "This jeopardises police forces as well as the civilian population," the police had said. This was in response to the videos that were shared in which a gunman was seen running down a cobblestone street shooting and shouting.