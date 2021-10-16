ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Mosque bombing in Afghanistan

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kabul, Oct 16: The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the deadly Shite Mosque bombing in southern Afghanistan in which 47 people were killed and several others injured.

The ISIS in a statement said two of its members had shot and killed the security guards manning the entrance. One detonated his explosives at the entrance of the Mosque and the other inside.

Suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan: Death toll rises to 47

Anas al-Khurasani and Abu Ali al-Baluchi, both Afghan nationals were the attackers according to the ISIS news agency Amaq. Fears have been raised about the rise of the ISIS in Afghanistan which is an enemy of both the Taliban as well as the West. Last week a deadly bombing in northern Afghanistan at a Shite Mosque claimed by the ISIS had killed 46.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 14:22 [IST]