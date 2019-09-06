  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Is their humanity dead’: Imran Khan questions world's silence over Kashmir issue

    By Shreya
    |

    Islamabad, Sep 06:

    In a series of tweets, Khan highlighted the siege-like situation in Kashmir and questioned the humanity of the international community.

    Imran Khan
    Imran Khan

    "Today is the 32nd day of the siege of IOJK by the Indian Occupation Forces of the Modi government. Under cover of this siege, Indian forces have killed, injured (with pellet guns), abused Kashmiri men, women and children. Men have been taken away and thrown into prisons across India," Imran Khan tweeted.

    The Pakistan prime minister claimed that hospitals have run out of medical supplies and there were limited resources in the Valley.

    Imran Khan says Pak won't be first to use nukes, but his minister threatens with tactical nukes

    "Hospitals have run out of medical supplies; basic necessities are in short supply but a communication blackout has deprived Kashmiris a voice to the outside world and their families. Despite this, tales of horror are finding their way into the international media," Imran Khan said.

    "India's violation of all international laws including humanitarian laws is there for the world to see. So why is the world silent? Is the international community's humanity dead when Muslims are being persecuted? What message is being sent to the 1.3 billion Muslims across the world?", he added.

    "The world cannot feign ignorance as it did at Munich in 1938. The fascist, Hindu-Supremacist design of the Modi government with its ethnic cleansing and genocide of Muslims' agenda in IOJK, in India itself (Assam) and beyond into AJK is now overt for all the world to see," he further tweeted.

    Ever since the government ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories, Pakistan has been approaching world powers to speak in its favour and against the Indian government's decision.

    More IMRAN KHAN News

    Read more about:

    imran khan

    Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 1:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue