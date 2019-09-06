‘Is their humanity dead’: Imran Khan questions world's silence over Kashmir issue

Islamabad, Sep 06:

In a series of tweets, Khan highlighted the siege-like situation in Kashmir and questioned the humanity of the international community.

"Today is the 32nd day of the siege of IOJK by the Indian Occupation Forces of the Modi government. Under cover of this siege, Indian forces have killed, injured (with pellet guns), abused Kashmiri men, women and children. Men have been taken away and thrown into prisons across India," Imran Khan tweeted.

The Pakistan prime minister claimed that hospitals have run out of medical supplies and there were limited resources in the Valley.

"Hospitals have run out of medical supplies; basic necessities are in short supply but a communication blackout has deprived Kashmiris a voice to the outside world and their families. Despite this, tales of horror are finding their way into the international media," Imran Khan said.

India's violation of all international laws including humanitarian laws is there for the world to see. So why is the world silent? Is the international community's humanity dead when Muslims are being persecuted? What message is being sent to the 1.3 bn Muslims across the world? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 5, 2019

"India's violation of all international laws including humanitarian laws is there for the world to see. So why is the world silent? Is the international community's humanity dead when Muslims are being persecuted? What message is being sent to the 1.3 billion Muslims across the world?", he added.

"The world cannot feign ignorance as it did at Munich in 1938. The fascist, Hindu-Supremacist design of the Modi government with its ethnic cleansing and genocide of Muslims' agenda in IOJK, in India itself (Assam) and beyond into AJK is now overt for all the world to see," he further tweeted.

Ever since the government ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories, Pakistan has been approaching world powers to speak in its favour and against the Indian government's decision.