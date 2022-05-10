Is Russia strongman Putin having health issues?

International

oi-Deepika S

Moscow, May 10: Is Russian President Vladimir Putin seriously ill? Fresh speculation over Vladimir Putin's health has intensified after he was seen coughing at Russia's Victory Day parade with a blanket covering his legs.

Footages show Putin keeping warm with the heavy blanket as he overlooked the parade, while no other official needed the blanket. This added to speculation that Putin's health could be deteriorating.

The Russian President has been consistently in news for a long time now but for the wrong reasons. His sanity has been questioned over the decision to unleash the biggest war in Europe since World War Two by attacking the Ukrainians. While his physical health has also been a subject of intense debate over recent weeks.

In a 12-minute video, Putin was shown tightly gripping a table during a meeting with Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu. He tapped his foot and slouched throughout the clip, which was released by the Russian government. His face was noticeably bloated.

Not just that, while welcoming Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to a meeting in mid-February, Putin was seen holding one hand to his chest while the other is in a fist, sparking speculation online that he may have Parkinson's disease.

Speculations claiming Putin has thyroid cancer, serious back problems and, even psychosis have become part of the regular discourse surrounding the president.

Putin has reportedly been receiving treatment for thyroid cancer since 2016 and is rumored to take deer antler blood baths and steroids.

There were speculations that Putin was battling depression and used a 'sensory room' to stave off depression with 'bubble tubes'.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, this was compounded when Putin went into full isolation, refusing to come near other world leaders at world summits.

Politicians have also questioned Putin's mental health after two years of isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. These rumors were given a boost after Russia invaded Ukraine, which many saw as an irrational act.

Footage of his bloated face, slouching posture, and constant gripping of objects for support have fueled serious concern over Putin's health.

For years, the Kremlin has kept tight-lipped about the state of Putin's health, who turns 70 in October. This very move has driven people to analySe Putin's every move in an attempt to detect any sign of frailty or illness.