PIL says only 1 lab in Mumbai for swine flu test; HC tells Maha to set up more

Is 61-year-old woman 'Patient Su' identified as 'Patient zero'? New timeline shows outbreak began before Dec

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Beijing, May 30: Nearly a year and a half since Covid-19 was detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the the hunt is on to identify "patient zero".

But scientists across the world have left no stone unturned to unravel the world's one of biggest mysteries.

Patient zero is a term used to describe the first human infected by a viral or bacterial disease in an outbreak.

A glaring error revealed in a screen-grab sent to a Chinese medical journal, now shows that the 61-year-old woman, known as 'Patient Su', is one of the first people suspected of being infected with Covid-19 in Wuhan, three weeks before Beijing authorities claim they detected the initial case.

It is also believed that the woman lived about a mile from one of the city's main coronavirus research labs. She was also close to a stop for the high-speed rail line that is believed to have played a key role in spreading the virus around the city of 11 million people.

In an interview of Wuhan University biostatistics Professor Yu Chuanhua, given to Chinese Medical Journal, Health Times the professor talked about one suspected fatality of a patient who fell ill in September 2019 and later died.

According to Daily Mail, 'The data shows the patient has not undergone nucleic testing and the clinical diagnosis is a suspected case. The patient has died. The data has not been confirmed.'

Ghaziabad: 59-year-old Covid patient with yellow, black and white fungus dies

The academic then detailed two more suspected cases reported to Wuhan doctors on November 14 and 21, along with several others before December 8 - the date that China gave to the World Health Organisation for the 'earliest onset case'.

Going by the building and the street number as found in hospital records, it is believed that the woman lived somewhere in the Kaile Guiyan community on Zhuodaoquan Street, very close to where several bat-related research was taking place.

"These include a laboratory run by China's Centre for Disease Control with the second-highest global levels of biosecurity little more than one mile away, while downtown sites run by Wuhan Institute of Virology are less than three miles away," Daily Mail said.

On the other hand, a UN intelligence report found that several researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill on November 19. In this context, US President has recently ordered the intelligence agency to step up their investigation into the emergence of the virus.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, May 30, 2021, 16:25 [IST]