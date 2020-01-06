Iran offers $80 million bounty on Trump for Qasem Soleimani's killing: Report

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Jan 06: An $80 million bounty has been placed on US President Donald Trump's head after Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike last week.

"Iran has 80 million inhabitants. Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $80 million which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump," IANS quoted reports.

Trump has threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites, including cultural targets, if Tehran attacks Americans or US assets, deepening a crisis that has heightened fears of a major Middle East conflagration.

The coffins of the Iranian general and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was also killed in Friday's attack on Baghdad airport, were passed across the heads of mourners massed in central Tehran, many of them chanting "Death to America".

One of the Islamic Republic's major regional goals, namely to drive US forces out of neighbouring Iraq, came to a step closer on Sunday when the Iraqi parliament backed a recommendation by the prime minister for all foreign troops to be ordered out.