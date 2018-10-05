  • search

Interpol president missing after trip to China

    Paris, Oct 5: French judicial official Friday said Interpol president has been reported missing after travelling to China.

    The official, who spoke to Associated Press, on condition of anonymity for an ongoing investigation, said Meng Hongwei's wife reported him missing on Friday.

    The official said, Meng Hongwei, a Chinese government minister, left France, where the international police organization is based, and arrived in China at the end of September. There had been no news of him since.

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 17:16 [IST]
